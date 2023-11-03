Watch Now
Multiple juveniles arrested in connection to stolen weapons, vehicle from Symrna Police

Posted at 11:23 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 12:31:52-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple juveniles have been arrested in connection to body armor, rifles and a car being stolen from Smyrna Police.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 29, when three vehicles were targeted and burglarized at an officer's residence.

Mount Juliet Police were alerted and chased the suspect, but the car fled the scene.

The investigation remains an active and ongoing investigation.

The suspects were arrested in Bellevue and the stolen vehicle and body armor were found, but no guns were located.

This is breaking news information, we will update as more information comes in.

