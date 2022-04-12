Juvenile flees, threatens gun at Vanderbilt hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency personnel transferring a patient from the Juvenile Justice Center fled as crews unloaded the person at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

The patient — restrained at the wrist and the ankles — managed to get free from the restraints and ran toward a nearby intersection toward an SVU, according to NFD officials. When the guard chased the patient and tried to subdue the juvenile, the juvenile told the person in the SVU to "get the gun."

NFD officials said the person in the vehicle brandished a weapon, and the patient got into the SVU and left the scene.

No injuries happened at the scene.