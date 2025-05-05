Watch Now
JW Marriott offers high tea pop up experience through May

WTVF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're looking for something unique and fun to do this Mother's Day, JW Marriott downtown has you covered. "Spill the Tea" is a special pop-up event is being offered every Saturday in May.

Reservations can be made here.

Tucked inside a sultry lounge, The Duke, this high tea experience is anything but traditional. Fine teas are poured table side from a roaming cart, setting the stage for two-tier birdcages filled with bold, artful bites in both savory and sweet.

This elevated high tea experience starts at $75 for parties up to 3, and $150 for groups of 4 to 6. Seating is limited, so reservations are highly recommended to ensure availability.

