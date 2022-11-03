Watch Now
Katie Quackenbush sentenced to probation for reckless endangerment

Posted at 10:51 AM, Nov 03, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The woman who shot an unhoused man on Music Row in 2017 has been sentenced to probation.

Katie Quackenbush appeared in court on Thursday after multiple hearing delays.

Earlier this year, Quackenbush was convicted of a misdemeanor for shooting the man five years ago. He had complained that exhaust fumes and loud music coming from her car disturbed him as he tried to sleep on the sidewalk.

Prosecutors sought attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges — both felonies — but the jury returned a far lesser charge of misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of probation and no jail time.

