Live: Trial for woman accused of shooting homeless man continues Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial for Katie Quackenbush is continuing into its third day on Wednesday.

Quackenbush is accused of shooting a man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row. She's pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The defense is expected to call one final witness before resting its case. Closing arguments are expected to be delivered on Wednesday.

In August 2017, Gerald Melton, who was experiencing homelessness, was trying to sleep on the sidewalk near 19th Avenue S. and Chet Atkins Place when he was reportedly disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music from a Porsche SUV driven by Quackenbush.

Police said Melton asked her to move the vehicle, which spurred an argument between the two. Quackenbush is accused of shooting Melton twice before running away.

Her trial began on Monday with jury selection and opening statements. On Tuesday, the jury heard from the man Quackenbush allegedly shot and a former friend of the defendant.

Quackenbush also took the stand in her own defense. She testified that she feared for her life and acted in self-defense when Melton confronted her. By taking the stand, she opened herself up to a withering cross-examination from the prosecution, who pressed her on past bad behavior and disturbing texts she sent to people who upset her.