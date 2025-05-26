KCBS barbeque world championships held in Lebanon Sunday

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Pleasant couple is showing their barbecue skills, they competed against more than 100 teams at the World Championships in Lebanon.

Paul and Lynn Keltner, known as "Rooters and Tooters Barbecue," were among 130 teams at the Kansas City Barbecue Society World Championships held at the Lebanon fairgrounds.

"Every one here has qualified to be here, so they have won a contest somewhere else," said Rod Gray, CEO of the Kansas City Barbecue Society.

The competition features several categories that test competitors' skills with different meats.

"KCBS main bread and butter contest is called the master series contest. It has four categories," said Gray.

"We do chicken, we do ribs, we do pork shoulder and beef brisket," said Paul Keltner.

The Keltners, who have been inducted into the KCBS Hall of Fame as previous world champions, compete in about 40 barbecue competitions annually. During the week, they live and work in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee.

"Most of these folks here, this is their hobby," said Gray.

The couple has developed their own approach to creating award-winning barbecue, though they don't always agree on every detail.

"I'm like that needs salt and he's like oh baby that's too salty," said Lynn Keltner.

"You are trying to get something where the meat, the sweetness of the pork is coming through in the flavor of it, but then you are adding your own flavor, your own flare," said Paul Keltner.

Gray explained what makes competition barbecue different from commercial operations.

"These teams baby around a small amount of meat and that lets them hover over it," said Gray.

The competition offers substantial rewards beyond just recognition, with prize money distributed among various winners.

"Money. We have over $80,000 in prize money," said Gray.

For competitors like the Keltners, barbecue is a passion that they've tweaked and perfected over many years of competition.

"Don't be afraid of fat. You will cook it down to nothing," said Paul Keltner.

The couple took second place at the event over all of the teams entered.

