Keep mice from damaging your car with these tips from Consumer Reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Scratches, chewed wire, droppings, urine and nesting materials: If you’ve noticed these telltale signs, there may be furry visitors shacking up in your car.

“Mice are dirty. Certainly, there’s respiratory health concerns," said Consumer Reports Michael Crossen. "But not to mention, they just tear the car up.”

Michael Crossen maintains testing vehicles for Consumer Reports. That means he has the unenviable job of cleaning up after mice get inside, often through the air vents.

“We noticed some debris down on the floor of the vehicle, a little bit of a smell," said Crossen. "We went right to the pollen filter and sure enough, that’s where we found the mouse’s little home.”

If you suspect a problem, take your car outside and clean and inspect the vehicle.

“We want to clean it up and disinfect it. We need to take care of any repairs that need to be done due to the mouse being in the car," added Crossen. "And then we need to prevent it from happening in the future.”

Deal with the mess using protective gloves, disinfectant spray, and disposable towels.

“You definitely don’t want to use a vacuum cleaner because it turns all that stuff into airborne contaminants and then you can breathe them in and cause respiratory problems," said Crossen. "Then you want to disinfect the area, replace that pollen filter with a brand new one and put everything back together.”

If you see any wires where the coating has been chewed through, your car might not be safe to drive. Consider hiring a mechanic to come take a closer look.

“There are things you can do to prevent this from happening in the future," Crossen added. "There are peppermint oil pouches that you can put inside your vehicle, and there’s also a tape that actually has capsaicin in it. That’s the hot part of a chili pepper. If they try to chew on the wiring, they hate the way it tastes and they go find somewhere else to live.”

Remember to keep your car clean of food debris. If you park in a garage, keep the door sealed tight and put mouse traps around.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.