'Keep trying to learn!' Deaf Awareness Month encourages bridging gap between communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — September is Deaf Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge and celebrate our neighbors who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Here in Nashville, a number of programs work to increase awareness and meet their needs, but there's always room for improvement.

Joe Francis is deaf and only speaks sign language. He says Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing has made navigating Nashville easier.

"I was really struggling and having difficulty trying to obtain an apartment. So, I reached out to Bridges for help," he explained, noting Bridges assisted in getting him a new home and a new job.

"We are building awareness and we're saying, we're here," Nancy Denning-Martin, the president and CEO of Bridges, said of the organization.

However, Joe says they're not the only people who can help bridge the gap between the hearing and deaf communities.

He says anyone can get involved by learning American Sign Language or taking up an interest in deaf culture.

"Having someone, a deaf person that you can learn from, is best," said Francis. "Keep trying to learn. Keep going and don't stop."

He says if you don't know the language, gesturing and understanding gestures are crucial to ASL. Writing with a phone or pen and paper is another option to get a message across.

It's important as Bridges says over 20% of Tennesseans live with hearing loss.

"My hope for the hearing community is that they would be willing to interact with the deaf to improve that connection," concluded Francis.

He says the benefit is mutual, as the deaf community has a whole lot they can teach the hearing world, too.

If you want to learn more about the ASL classes or other services Bridges offers, you can visit their website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.