Keeping cool on one of the hottest Fourth of July's ever

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Folks who made their way downtown to join Nashville's 4th of July celebration had to deal with temps nearly hitting the century mark; in fact, it was the 3rd hottest 4th of July in Nashville history.
The music from the live performances wasn't the only sound dominating Lower Broadway today; the motors of oscillating fans misting passersby were also noticeable at several hydration stations throughout the downtown area.
Many who arrived from out of town told us they didn't anticipate the heat, while others said they still haven't acclimated to it even after years of calling Nashville home, all as thousands of people braved that heat to celebrate Independence Day.
-Carrie Sharp