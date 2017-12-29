Keeping Pets Warm When The Temperature Drops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - While Metro has been making sure people have a place to go in cold weather, what about their pets?

Metro Animal Care and Control has an answer to that: during cold weather, they unleash their mobile pet unit.

It was stationed at the Hadley Park Warming Center Thursday night.

While pets haven't been allowed inside the warming center, they can stay in the unit overnight, keeping both pets and their owners out of the cold.

"We are recognizing the connection between people and their pets and the need that some people are willing to sacrifice themselves for the safety of their pets," said Lauren Bluestone, director of Metro Animal Care and Control.

Metro Animal Care and Control hasn't been the only group that does this. The Nashville Humane Association has a ROVER unit that also offers pets a place to stay.