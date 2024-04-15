Keeping tabs on grocery prices across the Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Unfortunately, Inflation is continuing to climb on top of already high prices. Prices were up three and a half percent last month.

Reports show price hikes for groceries are slowing down, but are still high due to ongoing inflation.

It's why our Hannah McDonald advised me to head to East Nashville to see how one store is responding to pricing pressures, and how customers told me they're responding to more expensive groceries.

Freddie Robertson runs the Piggly Wiggly on Dickerson Pike. He's done so for over two decades. You'll see stores across the southeast, but his location is unique.

Not every store can or is willing to cut prices so low like he does with his one goal.

"To get the best price we can for our people," said Robertson.

He knows his neighbors are hurting and wants to help where he can.

"We're in here for the heart and soul, making sure people are fed," he added.

And in these times, this community knows sometimes coupons aren't enough.

"We have to eat and we just have to sacrifice what we got," said Faye Bowers.

Bowers visits the Piggly Wiggly two to three times a week. And has for nearly thirty years.

But in economic times like these, when data shows dollar and cent increases can cause increased financial hardship for already struggling families it all adds up.

Studies show before the pandemic, people shopped at at average of four grocery stores. Now, that's jumped to five as consumers look to save cash.

