Keeping up with essential bills can be overwhelming—Here are resources to help manage monthly costs

When money is tight, some programs can help you pay for electricity, water, gas, and other essential bills. Many offer short-term relief, while others provide ongoing support to eligible households. Below are local, state, and federal resources to start with.



Help paying your utility bills The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP helps low-income households cover home heating and cooling costs. The federal program administered at the state level by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency provides direct payments toward energy bills, especially during peak weather months. Eligibility is determined by income and household size. Energy customers outside of Davidson County can contact Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency for information about utility bill assistance. Mid-Cumberland offers utility bill assistance through LIHEAP. MCCAA also offers an educational program to help make your home more energy efficient.

Energy efficiency programs Metro Nashville's Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) offers free home upgrades that improve energy efficiency and reduce monthly utility costs, like insulation of attics, walls or floors, caulking, and weather-stripping. Outside Nashville, WAP is available to qualifying low-income households through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Nonprofit and community organizations Several nonprofit organizations across Tennessee provide utility assistance to households in crisis. The Salvation Army offers bill payment help as part of its emergency relief programs, helping ensure basic services stay on. Catholic Charities of Tennessee supports families with overdue rent payments, utility payments, food assistance, and diapers for infants.

