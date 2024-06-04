Grand jury indicts Kenneth Beach, man accused of killing his best friend in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kenneth Beach — the man accused of shooting and killing his best friend outside a recording studio in November 2023 — has been indicted.

Beach has been charged with first-degree murder by a grand jury for allegedly killing Josue Riscar Chirino. His family said two days before they tried to find Beach psychiatric help, but he was let go after an overnight stay at the hospital. On the day of the shooting, Beach's mom took him to Centerstone Mental Health and Addiction Treatment for All and said he didn't receive help to her level of satisfaction.

Chirino, 36, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a recording studio on McDaniel Street.

Court records obtained by NewsChannel 5 showed Beach had been in and out of the court system since he was a teen. His competency

and mental health have been in question since 2004, when he was found not guilty by reason of insanity for an attempted murder charge.

Following the court's decision, Beach underwent a 90-day treatment program. He was in a mandated outpatient treatment program, but only until 2011.

In 2023, NewsChannel 5's Kelsey Gibbs spoke with a doctor who argued that Beach should have received more treatment.

Court records and his family shared that Beach was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and depression.

Once he left mandatory outpatient treatment, Beach found himself in the court again, according to his criminal history.

NewsChannel 5 reported on a shootout in 2013 on Porter Road. Beach did not explain what led up to the shooting, but police said the victim was sitting in his truck when Beach pulled into the parking lot.

For some reason, Beach walked up to the victim's car and slashed his back tire. The two had a short conversation and then police said Beach shot him in the leg. He then got back into the car he came in and left.

He was convicted and charged for shooting the man in the leg and was back in court again for an additional charge of felony assault in 2014.

CRIMINAL HISTORY

Sept. 3, 2002: Possession or casual exchange — dismissed | possession of a weapon — judgment deferred, no conviction

Nov. 8, 2002: Criminal trespassing — guilty

March 4, 2003: Possession or casual exchange — guilty

Jan. 4, 2004: Attempted first-degree murder — not guilty by reason of insanity

May 11, 2006: Felony possession with the intent of sell and misdemeanor possession of a weapon — guilty | felony intent with intent-schedule IV and unlawful drug paraphernalia — dismissed

Nov. 11, 2007: Misdemeanor of possession or casual exchange — guilty

March 27, 2008: Felony controlled substance — dismissed | Possession with intent to sell — guilty to a lesser charge

Aug. 22, 2013: Felony possession of a weapon — guilty

Aug. 24, 2014: Felony assault, aggravated - deadly weapon — guilty | vandalism under $500 — dismissed

Oct. 16, 2015: Driver license revoked — dismissed

Aug. 23, 2018: Felony dangerous weapon with prior, possession or casual exchange, drug possession, possession with intent to sell — dismissed