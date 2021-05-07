Watch
News

Actions

Kentucky funeral home offers drive-thru services

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
drivethrufuneal home.jpeg
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 12:36:07-04

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — The owners of a Hopkinsville, Kentucky funeral home say if there’s been a positive side to COVID-19, then it’s been “innovation.”

The Taylor Funeral Home has had to adjust its capacity numbers and follow strict health protocols like everyone else during the pandemic. But people have told them that even after a year of masks and vaccinations, they are still scared to get sick.

So, the Taylor’s decided to offer an option during COVID and beyond for those who are grieving loved ones and friends. They added a drive-thru service with a window where they can place the casket.

Drivers and passengers say their goodbyes with a viewing from their car without getting out, and they don’t have to risk their safety by being around others.

The Taylor’s say people need to be able to go through the grieving process and saying goodbye is part of that.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast