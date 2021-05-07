Kentucky funeral home offers drive-thru services

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — The owners of a Hopkinsville, Kentucky funeral home say if there’s been a positive side to COVID-19, then it’s been “innovation.”

The Taylor Funeral Home has had to adjust its capacity numbers and follow strict health protocols like everyone else during the pandemic. But people have told them that even after a year of masks and vaccinations, they are still scared to get sick.

So, the Taylor’s decided to offer an option during COVID and beyond for those who are grieving loved ones and friends. They added a drive-thru service with a window where they can place the casket.

Drivers and passengers say their goodbyes with a viewing from their car without getting out, and they don’t have to risk their safety by being around others.

The Taylor’s say people need to be able to go through the grieving process and saying goodbye is part of that.