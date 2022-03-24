Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear awards $3.5M in recovery funding to tourism groups

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and members of the General Assembly to announce that 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations in 88 Kentucky counties will receive a total of $5.3 million in funding.

"Tourism brings more than 67 million people to our state each year, and that number is set to grow even more. Whether it’s spending the afternoon fishing on a Western Kentucky lake, taking in the scenic views of Natural Bridge and the amazing moonbow at Cumberland Falls, or getting a taste of our world-famous bourbon and the fastest two minutes in sports, you’re going to find special things to see and do here in the commonwealth," Gov. Beshear said.

The Beshear Administration said they’re committed to ensuring the tourism industry is positioned to thrive in a post-pandemic economy.

In December, the governor reinforced his commitment to the industry by dedicating more than $5.3 million in federal funding to promote travel, tourism and outdoor recreation in the commonwealth.

The governor announced that more than $4.6 million will be directly awarded to tourism and destination marketing organizations. Tourism partners from the following organizations joined the governor in Frankfort to celebrate the administration’s latest investment in the tourism industry.

Louisville Tourism: $1,368,474

meetNKY: $883,155

VisitLex: $544,959

Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau: $164,155

Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau: $114,446

Visit Ownesboro: $90,202

Elizabethtown Tourism & Convention Bureau: $89,364

"This funding will allow us to market and advertise and bring people back to Louisville," said Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism.

An additional $678,624 will be allocated directly to the commonwealth’s nine tourism regions to support regional marketing and promotion.

Previously, the governor dedicated $2.8 million in federal funding to support the creation of regional marketing campaigns.

The total economic investment for tourism and destination marketing organizations combined with the regional distribution is as follows:

Bourbon, Horses and History: $1,727,086

Northern Kentucky River: $1,024,686

Bluegrass, Horses, Bourbon and Boone: $937,804

Western Waterlands: $376,335

Caves, Lakes and Corvettes: $347,052

Bluegrass, Blues and BBQ: $251,821

Kentucky Appalachians: $250,125

Daniel Boone Country: $236,787

Southern Kentucky Vacations: $194,554

Funding awards are based on the respective counties' share of the 2019 Economic Impact Report. For the full list of funding recipients, visit tah.ky.gov.

Tourism is an $8.9 billion industry that supports economic growth in both rural and urban communities in Kentucky. Throughout the pandemic, the commonwealth has invested more than $13 million in the tourism industry to strengthen promotional and advertising efforts and encourage safe travel to Kentucky through the development of new marking campaigns.

To keep visitors coming, the governor’s recent budget proposal directs $200 million in one-time funding to Kentucky State Parks.

Funding would support essential preservation projects, maintenance, repair and new projects at state parks across the commonwealth.