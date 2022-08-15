Kentucky governor to provide update on state’s response to devastating flooding

(WTVF) — The number of those killed after a devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky has risen to 39.

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will give the public an update on how the commonwealth is trying to move forward and help those impacted.

Local news outlets report more than 1,300 rescues were made between July 28 and August 2.

Many survivors lost everything.

There were 162 people in emergency shelters and 321 staying at state parks going into this past weekend.

The National Guard has stepped up and has handed out more than 39,000 bottles of water along with almost 44,000 meals. This doesn't include all the other volunteer groups helping.

Local media outlets also report nearly 100 county roads have been reopened, about two dozen bridges are still impassible, and at least 84 need serious repairs. Also, about 430 truckloads have been removed.