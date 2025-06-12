Kentucky man arrested after releasing raccoon inside local business

MURRAY, KY. (WTVF) — On the evening of June 6, the Murray Police Department received a call reporting that an individual had intentionally released a raccoon into an open business.

The perpetrator promptly left the premises, prompting swift action from local law enforcement.

Officers identified and intercepted the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Jonathan Mason from Murray, KY.

Despite repeated requests, Mason refused to roll down his windows or exit his vehicle, leading officers to forcibly extract him from the car.

Further investigation revealed that the raccoon released by Mason had bitten a person inside the business establishment.

Mason had prior warnings not to enter the property's premises, heightening the severity of the incident.

He was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including Assault 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident or any other crime to submit an anonymous tip to the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers by calling 270-753-9500.