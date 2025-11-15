Kentucky routs Tennessee Tech 42–10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVF) — Tennessee Tech fell 42–10 to Kentucky on Saturday in Lexington, as the Wildcats dominated from the opening kickoff and extended their win streak to three games. Kentucky opened a 28–7 halftime lead behind running back Seth McGowan, who scored three rushing touchdowns in the first two quarters. Quarterback Cutter Boley added a 30-yard rushing score and later threw a touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Tech responded with a strong second-quarter drive to cut the deficit to 21–7, showing resilience after early struggles, but McGowan’s third score quickly halted momentum. Kentucky’s defense limited explosive plays and controlled the line of scrimmage, keeping the Golden Eagles from sustaining drives.