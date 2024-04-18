Key witness says he lied and it could mean a new trial for convicted killer

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WTVF) — New details in the Holly Bobo murder case. The possibility remains that her convicted killer Zach Adams could get a new trial.

That may hinge on whether on a key witness who now says he lied in testimony that directly led to the conviction of Adams.

Make no mistake, Jason Autry is a liar.

And, now he is saying his entire testimony at Zach Adam's trial was fabricated. His recanted statement is on video and under seal by the court.

It was seven years ago a jury convicted Zach Adams for the murder of 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo.

There was little physical evidence and no DNA linking Adams to the crime.

The key for the prosecution was co-defendant Jason Autry -- who cut a deal to testify against Adams ...

"He said I need help burying the body."

"What was your plan of disposing of Holly's body."

"Gut her."

NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo says Autry's testimony is what convicted Adams.

"It was disturbing to say the least. If you remember, talking about what happened behind the truck," Leonardo said.

Autry testified:

"I grabbed the upper torso of Ms. Bobo's body, Zach left the tailgate down. I brought the torso to the tailgate where he grabbed the legs."

The jury convicted and sentenced Adams to life. Autry got eight years.

But now he says he made it all up .

"The question is can he prove this was a tall tale...it was a lie?"

The judge will hear this appeal and have sealed the video of Autry recanting his testimony under questioning by a neuropsychologist.

But details are spelled out in a legal petition from his lawyer:

"He admitted to concocting the entire story in his cell at jail while reviewing discovery.

He said, "We put it together in three days."

That he just "recreated his day and added Holly to it all to get him out of jail at the express guidance from his attorney at the time."

Autry can be very convincing. It's hard to know what to believe.

But for the appeal to be successful, no one is going to take his word. He'll have to prove he lied at trial.

At the next hearing in June -- the defense will have to offer proof to support Autry's clam that he made it all up.

Then the judge will decide whether to grant a new trial.