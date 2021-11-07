Kiana's House to help foster care needs in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A transitional house will break ground in Clarksville on Paradise Hill Road to help fill the growing need for housing children who are in the state's custody.

The desperate need for more housing is led by local nonprofit Going Global and Mosaic Church, which wants to tackle the issue.

The group will break ground today on “Kiana’s House," which has the goal to add 50 new foster homes in the first 36 months of its opening.

The home will supply comfortable living spaces, food, clothes, office space for DCS workers, family counseling and visitation spaces, and will provide an opportunity for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children and their foster families.

Going Global is currently exploring partnerships with other local nonprofits to maximize the impact that Kiana’s House will have on the local DCS community in Montgomery County.

The home was named after the late Kiana Long, a Clarksville native who lost the fight to Sickle Cell Anemia. She was a well-known volunteer and mentor for young children at Mosaic Church.