Watch Now
News

Actions

Kick off Black History Month at the NMAAM tonight with the Black Soul and Sprits Tasting event

Celebrate the first day of Black History Month at the National Museum of African American Music by tasting wine and spirits from Black owned businesses.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 12:29:55-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate the first day of Black History Month at the National Museum of African American Music by tasting wine and spirits from Black owned businesses.

The Black Soul and Spirits Tasting is from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and will also feature live music and exclusive access to the museum.

Tickets that include two drink tickets are $40.

All month long the museum will feature other events celebrating Black History Month, such as Soul Food Sunday. Check out the museum's event calendar to learn more.


Carrie's recommends:

Remember Davin Lucas? Thanks to his local community, he has a new wheelchair

It's going to be tough to find a better story than this one – it literally brought tears to my eyes. Shortly after Kelsey's first story aired on Davin, I got an email from Permobil that basically said: "Carrie, we've got this." And boy did they! It truly is amazing what this community can do. Big cheers to all who made a difference for Davin!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather