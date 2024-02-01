Kick off Black History Month at the NMAAM tonight with the Black Soul and Sprits Tasting event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate the first day of Black History Month at the National Museum of African American Music by tasting wine and spirits from Black owned businesses.

The Black Soul and Spirits Tasting is from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and will also feature live music and exclusive access to the museum.

Tickets that include two drink tickets are $40.

All month long the museum will feature other events celebrating Black History Month, such as Soul Food Sunday. Check out the museum's event calendar to learn more.