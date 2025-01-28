Kickoff is just around the corner! Here's where you can catch the big game around Nashville!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kickoff is just around the corner! Here's a look at where you can catch the big game around Music City!
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.
The Chiefs are looking to become the first NFL team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat (The Green Bay Packers first title in the 1965-1967 stretch was the year before the era began).
Whether you're a casual fan or a die-hard of either, it's sure to be a fun afternoon!
Acme
Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Hot wings, $3 Busch Lites and plenty of fun! This is free to attend!
Bottle Cap
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Reserve your table and get a free Buffalo Chicken Dip appetizer for the table!
Corner Pub Downtown
Time: 4 p.m.
Drink specials, buckets of beer, cocktails and food! Tickets start at $36.
Flamingo Cocktail Club
Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Drink specials by Shadow Tequila, a Rosewear Co pop-up shop, free popcorn and extra large projections to watch the game! Also free to attend!
The Green Light Bar
Time: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Mouth-watering food options and refreshing beverages at special prices till 10! Free parking as well!
Hampton Social
Handcrafted cocktails, bites, $5 Beer and $10 Well Drinks! RSVP for free entry.
Jasper’s
Time: 11 a.m.
2-for-1 beers all day!
Tee Line
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Food & Drink specials!
Are we missing a spot? Let me know at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
