Kickoff is just around the corner! Here's where you can catch the big game around Nashville!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kickoff is just around the corner! Here's a look at where you can catch the big game around Music City!

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first NFL team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat (The Green Bay Packers first title in the 1965-1967 stretch was the year before the era began).

Whether you're a casual fan or a die-hard of either, it's sure to be a fun afternoon!

Acme

Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hot wings, $3 Busch Lites and plenty of fun! This is free to attend!

Bottle Cap

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reserve your table and get a free Buffalo Chicken Dip appetizer for the table!

Corner Pub Downtown

Time: 4 p.m.

Drink specials, buckets of beer, cocktails and food! Tickets start at $36.

Flamingo Cocktail Club

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Drink specials by Shadow Tequila, a Rosewear Co pop-up shop, free popcorn and extra large projections to watch the game! Also free to attend!

The Green Light Bar

Time: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mouth-watering food options and refreshing beverages at special prices till 10! Free parking as well!

Hampton Social

Handcrafted cocktails, bites, $5 Beer and $10 Well Drinks! RSVP for free entry.

Jasper’s

Time: 11 a.m.

2-for-1 beers all day!

Tee Line

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Food & Drink specials!

Are we missing a spot? Let me know at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.