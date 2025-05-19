Watch Now
News

Actions

Kid Rock responds to reports of his bar's kitchen shutting down due to ICE raids

kid rock's honky tonk
WTVF
Tourists walk by Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee.
kid rock's honky tonk
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recent ICE and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) raids targeting illegal immigrants in downtown Nashville have significantly impacted local businesses, including bars along Broadway.

Reports said Kid Rock's bar has temporarily shut down its kitchen, and Kid Rock responded to a tweet on X from the @Daily_MailUS about the report.

“Clearly I do not have anything to do with day to day operations at my Honky Tonk – but it’s good click bait, I get it.

That being said, I 100% support getting illegal criminals out of our country, no matter where they are. I also like President Trump want to speed up the process of getting GREAT immigrants into our country – LEGALLY! It’s that simple, folks.

But the below is not a juicy enough headline to get clicks and views. In this day and age, the truth often is not.”

Nashville Mayor O'Connell also weighed in on the recent arrests made during the ICE and THP raids.

NewsChannel 5 has not confirmed any of the reports and is still looking to confirm this information. 

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps