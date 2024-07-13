Kids accused of armed robbery in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of Nashville children are on police's radar, accused of robbing people at gunpoint.

Police say most of the robberies happened over the 4th of July weekend, near Watkins Park in North Nashville. Detectives believe the kids are between 10 and 14 years old that they're connected to at least five robberies in the area.

Cameron Hamilton lives nearby and spends his free time giving back to the kids at a nearby community center. He thinks everyone needs to work together to help deter the violence.

"It's a really great community and there are lots of opportunities here that can be provided to the kids, so it kind of hurts knowing that they choose to decisions like this and things like this. Especially when there are so many opportunities that can be handed to them," Hamilton explained.

Marcus Meneese, founder of Stronger Than My Father, thinks kids need more positive role models and activities in their lives, to avoid more of them choosing a life of crime.

His mentorship organization is for young boys, particularly those without a father at home. "I think once you start seeing that more and more, you will see crime decrease," he said.

Hamilton hopes community members can work together to prevent any more kids from acting out. "They have so many people that love them and want to help them and give them a bright future," he said.

Anyone with information on these robberies should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.