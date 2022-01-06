Kids, families enjoy winter weather in Sevier Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While it makes for a mess on the roads, people enjoyed having fun in the snow too.

Neighbors in 12th South walked to Sevier Park to enjoy sledding. There’s something about hearing children laugh and scream that warms your heart in the frigid conditions.

Cassie Roma did a snow angel, and called her family in New Zealand. She said they’re in the middle of a heat wave, and she hasn’t seen snow in 18 years.

"I actually got up this morning and sat and watched it for about an hour," Roma said. "It’s beautiful, it’s stunning, it just reminds you that everything’s alright in the world right? A little bit of magic."

Doctors want to encourage people to sled feet first, and wear a helmet to prevent injuries.

Bail off the sled if you’re heading for a tree, and make sure you give others space to avoid collisions.

The most dangerous thing you can do is sled behind a motorized vehicle. Unfortunately last year that lead to a fatality.

The snow at Sevier Park was fluffy, so it made for safe sledding conditions due to slower speeds.