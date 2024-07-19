Kids get free dental care at First Horizon Park ahead of school starting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday kids can get free dental screenings and cleanings at First Horizon Park as part of Kids Dental Day.

The event is in partnership between Delta Dental of Tennessee, the Nashville Sounds, Meharry, Neighborhood Health, cityCurrent, and Smaritan's Feet.

Kids Dental Day is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and kids can also pick up free socks, shoes and books.

Watch the player above to hear from Delta Dental and why it is important for kids to take care of the dental health.

Delta Dental said tooth decay is the most common chronic condition of childhood and poor oral health can affect a child's quality of life and performance in school.

Kids Dental Day provides care who to those who may not have regular access to a dentist otherwise.

