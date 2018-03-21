Kid's Weather Forecast Gets Online Attention

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Waverly Belmont kindergarten student has become an online hit thanks to a school project.
Carden Corts displayed his personality and meteorological skills in his project on weather.
For the last month, the entire kindergarten class has been learning about the weather and how to predict it.
Every student was allowed to be the meteorologist for the day. Students were asked to make a video, either at home or at school, of themselves giving the weather forecast.
Those videos were then shared with the class.
Carden's forecast was anything but ordinary and has gained more than just his class' attention.