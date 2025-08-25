Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kilmar Abrego Garcia surrenders to ICE in Baltimore, faces possible deportation to Uganda

Deportation Error Abrego Garcia
George Walker IV/AP
FILE - Katheryn Millwee holds a portrait of Kilmar Abrego Garcia outside the federal courthouse on June 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
Deportation Error Abrego Garcia
Posted

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia surrendered to U.S. immigration authorities in Baltimore Monday and faces possible efforts by the Trump administration to deport him to Uganda, an African country with documented human rights abuses and a language he doesn’t speak.

The Maryland construction worker became the face of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies when he was wrongfully deported in March to a notorious prison in his native El Salvador.

He was returned to the U.S. in June, but only to face human smuggling charges that his lawyers call preposterous and vindictive.

The Trump administration has said it is trying to deport Abrego Garcia months before his trial is scheduled in Tennessee, alleging that the 30-year-old married father is a danger to the community and an MS-13 gang member.

He denies the gang allegation, pleaded not guilty to smuggling charges and has asked a judge to dismiss the case on ground of vindictive prosecution.

