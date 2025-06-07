Kilmar Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. to face federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador earlier this year, appeared before a federal judge in Nashville Friday on charges related to human smuggling.

Abrego Garcia stood before a judge at the federal courthouse in Nashville late today, handcuffed and shackled, after being returned to the United States following his controversial deportation under the Trump administration.

The case began with a traffic stop in Cookeville by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 2022. Troopers initially stopped Abrego Garcia for suspicion of speeding, but later suspected he was transporting undocumented migrants across the country for money. He wasn't charged at that time.

In March of this year, Abrego Garcia was thrust into the spotlight after the Trump administration admitted it mistakenly deported him from Maryland to his native El Salvador. He remained in a supermax prison there until Friday, when he was returned to Tennessee to face charges.

"We're here to announce a major update in an important case. Abrego Garcia landed in the United States to face justice," Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

The indictment, unsealed on Friday, accuses Abrego Garcia and others of participating in a conspiracy in which they "knowingly and unlawfully transported thousands of undocumented aliens who had no authorization to be present in the United States, and many of whom were MS-13 members and associates."

"The grand jury found that over the past nine years, Abrego Garcia has played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring," Bondi said.

In court, Abrego Garcia was provided with a public defender and translator who had little time to review the indictment with him. When asked by the judge if he understood the charges against him, Abrego Garcia responded, "Yes, I understand," in Spanish.

Abrego Garcia faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison on each charge if found guilty.

The judge scheduled another hearing for next Friday, when Abrego Garcia will be arraigned on the charges and the judge will consider the government's motion to hold him until trial. Prosecutors argue he poses a danger to the community and is a flight risk.

Abrego Garcia remains in federal custody.

