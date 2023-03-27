'Know complete strangers are praying for you': Strangers meet to pray for The Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dominique Grant isn't usually up early.

But by happenstance, she was on Monday, when seven people died during a school shooting at The Covenant School. That number includes the shooter, who is a 28-year-old Nashville woman. Three children and three adults died.

Grant felt obligated to go to the area as soon as she heard about the mass shooting, which happened to be the zip code her pastor assigned her to lift up in prayer a couple of months prior.

"As soon as I heard, I just prayed," Grant said. "We are certainly out here praying for every family and every student that is represented in this school along with first responders. God will reveal triumph even in tragedy."

A while before, Jamie Figueroa had just left the hospital after her daughter a baby. She came across Grant while she was praying and decided to join her. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director David Rausch said during a press conference that first and foremost that the South prayed in moments like these.

"We met, and we dedicated to get out and pray," Figueroa said. "I am updating people in my church group. We just started praying. I love the fact that he said that this is the South and we pray. There is unity in that. You can know complete strangers are praying for you."