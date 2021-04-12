Knoxville Police: Officer, multiple others shot at Austin-East Magnet High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Knoxville Police Department officials have reported multiple gunshot victims, including a Knoxville Police officer, at a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon. Officials say multiple agencies responded to the school.

“I’m walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray,” Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie told WVLT Local 8 News.

KPD said a unification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and South Hembree. Knoxville Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas released the following statement on Twitter.

"Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible...The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families."

Governor Lee was briefed on the shooting just before a scheduled announcement on in-person and virtual learning in Tennessee schools. He said he knew very few details but would be on his way for an in-person briefing soon.

Before making his announcement he addressed the breaking news of the shooting saying, "I just wanted to make reference to that and ask for those who are watching online or otherwise to pray for that situation and for the families and the victims that might be effected by that in our state."

The Tennessee Department of Education statement released the following statement:

As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to support.