Kroger hosting hiring event today across its Nashville division

LM Otero/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo made Nov. 28, 2011, a deli worker wears the Kroger logo on her shirt sleeve, at the grocery store in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 10:28:12-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kroger is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees across its Nashville division and will host a hiring event on Wednesday.

The “hybrid hiring event” includes virtual and on-site interviews and will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The grocer says it’s looking to hire over 1,000 associates for its pharmacies, including pharmacists and pharmacy techs, and store positions in most every department including pick-up.

Kroger says it offers “comprehensive compensation packages,” that includes competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement. Click here to read more.

