KSP Releases Details In Murder Of Hopkinsville Officer

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - Kentucky State Police released findings of their preliminary investigation of the murder of Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham.
Officials said Meacham was off-duty in his personal vehicle, when he saw another vehicle with flashing blue lights approach him from behind then turn onto Paulette Court, a dead end street.
That vehicle was being driven by convicted felon James DeCoursey.
Officer Meacham called in another officer to investigate the vehicle. After he arrived, they both approached Decoursey, who appeared to be working on his vehicle in a driveway.
That's when Decoursey fatally shot Meacham then took off from the scene. James DeCoursey was later shot and killed by officers in Clarksville.