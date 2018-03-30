Off-Duty Officer Shot, Killed In Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - An officer was shot and killed in Christian County, Kentucky by a man impersonating an officer.
According to Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks, the male officer was off-duty at the time of the shooting Thursday evening.
Hopkinsville Police officials said the suspect, 35-year-old James Kenneth Decoursey, attempted to pull over a driver. That driver was the off-duty officer, who has not yet been named.
Shortly after Decoursey initiated the fake traffic stop, he allegedly shot and killed the officer.
Tonight a police officer in Hopkinsville, KY was killed in the line of duty— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 29, 2018
There is no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for another...Thank God for the #ThinBlueLine— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 29, 2018
The suspect is believed to be on the run in a stolen Chevrolet pickup truck with Kentucky plates 2070GH. Police asked anyone who may see him or the truck to not approach him but immediately call 911.
