Off-Duty Officer Shot, Killed In Hopkinsville

6:24 PM, Mar 29, 2018
James Kenneth Decoursey

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - An officer was shot and killed in Christian County, Kentucky by a man impersonating an officer.

According to Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks, the male officer was off-duty at the time of the shooting Thursday evening.

Hopkinsville Police officials said the suspect, 35-year-old James Kenneth Decoursey, attempted to pull over a driver. That driver was the off-duty officer, who has not yet been named.

Shortly after Decoursey initiated the fake traffic stop, he allegedly shot and killed the officer.

The suspect is believed to be on the run in a stolen Chevrolet pickup truck with Kentucky plates 2070GH. Police asked anyone who may see him or the truck to not approach him but immediately call 911.

