Kurt Cobain's unopened cigarettes, Dolly's cape & Clapton's guitar hit the auction block in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An unopened pack of American Spirit cigarettes. Size 10.5 Converse low-tops. A sheer chiffon cape.

Items on display upstairs at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville may look ordinary — but they are pieces of pop culture history.

This week, Julien's Auctions is bringing some of its famous finds to Music City for its latest auction: Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock ‘N’ Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia. Right now a number of pieces are on display to the public, ranging from handwritten notes to iconic costumes. More than one thousand lots will begin to hit the auction block on November 16th at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville and online at julienslive.com.

"Take a great trip down memory lane — you just smile when you see so much music history here," said Martin Nolan, executive director and co-founder of Julien's Auctions.

"Probably the most expensive pack of cigarettes ever sold."

A number of never-before-seen items are up for auction like a pack of cigarettes Kurt Cobain left at rehab in March 1994, estimated to fetch upwards of $1,200. Also connected to Cobain: a cardigan, a pair of ripped Levi's and a series of handwritten notes — all left to his roommate at the Exodus Recovery Center in Los Angeles. Expected to fetch $1,000,000 - $2,000,000 is the left-handed Fender Mustang electric guitar played by Cobain in his final public performance before he tragically died in April 1994.

"This was his workhorse," said Nolan about the guitar known as 'Skystang I.' He pointed out a defect in the instrument's pick guard: "That's the DNA of that guitar. That helps establish that is the guitar, and when that arrived at Kurt's home prior to the In Utero tour, his guitar tech Earnie Bailey he hated that — he said 'how did that get past quality control?!' and now he says — 'that's my most favorite part of that guitar.'

Million-dollar musical instruments

In addition to Cobain's Skystang I, a guitar strummed by Eric Clapton will also top the auction podium at an estimated $1,000,000 - $2,000,000. The circa-1964 Gibson SG electric was first played on stage by Clapton while touring with rock band Cream and features a custom-pained psychedelic finish created by members of the Dutch art collective known as 'The Fool.'

Bidding Benefit

Guitar signed by Rick Springfield with handwritten lyrics to 'Jessie's Girl'

On Tuesday November 14, a smaller auction will take place which will feature handwritten lyrics on various mediums with proceeds going towards Music Health Alliance. Included in the Lyrics for a Cause lot: handwritten lyrics from Rick Springfield, Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, Celine Dion and other stars penned on guitars, CDs, even shoes.

Dolly Parton's 1970s stage-worn cape, estimated at $2,000 - $3,000

Whether it's a signed cowboy hat or vintage Chucks worn by Dee Dee Ramone, Nolan said there's something relatable about these lots.

"We can all relate to three-dimensional items like a piece of clothing or a guitar. What's more interesting than a Monet or Picasso? You can pick up a guitar, you can play it — and in years to come you'll sell it for more than you paid today."