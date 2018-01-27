Ky. Gov. Signs Day Of Prayer for Marshall County Proclamation In Service

BENTON, Ky. - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and other state officials honored two Marshall County high school students killed in a school shooting.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were both killed in the shooting, and 18 others were injured.

The service was emotional as several people spoke about the terrible incident and the community's response.

"how we conduct ourselves in times like this send powerful messages about who we are," said Bevin.

Others who took the stage were County Judge Executive Kevin Neal, Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders.

"I don't know if there's anything that I could say that will get you through these dark times, eventually the laughter and joy will return," said Lt. Gov. Hampton.

Governor Bevin signed a proclamation to make Sunday as "A Day of Prayer for Marshall County." He asked elected officials, community leaders and the families of the two students killed to stand behind him as he did so.

After he read the proclamation, Bailey Holt's father, Jasen Holt, took the microphone to give a short, emotional statement.

"We're not only standing here for Bailey today," said Holt. "It's for the Cope family, our dear friends, and each other of these sweet kids. It's not only ours. It's about all of them just pray and take care of each one of them."

Of the seven other students injured Tuesday morning, two remained at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday night.

