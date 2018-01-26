Ky. High School Reopens Days After Shooting Spree

BENTON, Ky. - The Kentucky high school where a student went on a shooting rampage, killing two classmates and wounding many others, has reopened.

Marshall County High School reopened its doors Friday. The school day began with an assembly.

Police said a 15-year-old boy opened fire at the school Tuesday before classes began.

Two students – Bailey Holt and Preston Cope – were killed in the shooting. Police said 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries.



Photo: Bailey Holt and Preston Cope

The school district sent an email to parents announcing classes would resume Friday. The email told parents that they could attend the assembly with their children.

The juvenile charged in the murders made his first court appearance on Thursday. Despite many people close to the incident saying they know who gunman is, officials have not released his identity.

The Grand Jury meets in a couple weeks and prosecutors will seek to try him as an adult.

Funeral services have been finalized for Holt and Cope. For anyone wishing to make memorial contributions, those can be sent to:

Bailey Holt Memorial Fund

c/o CFSB PO Box 467

Benton, KY 42025

Preston Cope Memorial Fund

c/o CFSB PO Box 467

Benton, KY 42025

