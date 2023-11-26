La Vergne dad honoring youngest daughter's memory through massive Christmas light display

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After taking a year off, Brad Henn has brought back a Christmas tradition known as London’s Lights.

The lights display is a gift from Brad to his youngest daughter London. She would have turned 13 this year. She passed away in 2012, at 21 months old in a tragic accident.

"She's touched more people through her death than she may have touched through her life," Henn said.

This year, the massive Christmas light display is being called "the great comeback."

Brad said they have put out over 875,000 lights. He and his family started installing them in September.

"All the trees — we start from the top and work our way all the way down so the power is brought from the furthest all the way down to the trunk line. Then just feed power all the way up," Henn explained.

London’s Lights has a large following. Year after year, people come from all over the world to see the magical display. It's become bigger than what Brad anticipated.

"One year we were backed up all the way to 24, and the cops had to walk all the way in. They were like we love what you do and believe in what you do, but you need to fix it," Henn said.

This year they've added a shuttle service to help with traffic concerns. He said managing the display is time consuming, but it brings him joy.

He knows London’s radiant light still shines bright!

"This is pretty much the beauty on the other side of the brokenness and the purpose on the other side of the pain," Henn said.

London’s Lights is free to see, but they ask visitors to bring an unwrapped toy or gift to donate to a child or teenager in need. Watch the player above to glimpse how magical her display really is.

Santa does make an appearance on several weekends throughout December.

The home is located at 1001 Ash Cir., La Vergne, TN, United States, Tennessee. You can learn more on the Facebook page.