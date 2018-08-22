La Vergne Fire Chief Rick McCormick Laid To Rest

LA VERGNE, Tenn. - La Vergne Fire Chief Rick McCormick was laid to rest after his unexpected death last week.

A funeral was held Wednesday morning at the Highland Heights Church of Christ on South Lowry Street in Smyrna. He will be buried with full honors at Mapleview Cemetery.

The public was invited to attend.

McCormick died Friday due to an unknown complication following knee replacement surgery. He was 49.

He served the fire department for 31 years and was sworn in as chief in 2013.

McCormick received multiple rank promotions within the department and served as the assistant chief of the La Vergne Fire Department, Inc., as well as serving as the Emergency Services Coordinator for the city before becoming chief.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

