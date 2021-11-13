La Vergne officer dies due to medical incident on duty

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The La Vergne Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a La Vergne detective died Friday.

According to LPD, Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky died Friday afternoon while he was on duty following a medical incident.

No further details were made available as to what happened.

Police headquarters and the clocktower in Mount Juliet were both lit up in blue overnight Friday to honor Stolinsky. The Mount Juliet Police Department said Stolinsky had roots there.

Mount Juliet Police Department The clocktower in Mount Juliet lit up in blue in Detective Sgt. Stolinsky's honor.

Stolinsky was a long-time member of LPD. He had served with the department for 20 years, joining in 2001.