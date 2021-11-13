Watch
News

Actions

La Vergne officer dies due to medical incident on duty

items.[0].image.alt
La Vergne Police Department
Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky
La Vergne Police Department Detective Sergeant Kevin Stolinsky.png
Posted at 7:59 AM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 09:38:26-05

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The La Vergne Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a La Vergne detective died Friday.

According to LPD, Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky died Friday afternoon while he was on duty following a medical incident.

No further details were made available as to what happened.

Police headquarters and the clocktower in Mount Juliet were both lit up in blue overnight Friday to honor Stolinsky. The Mount Juliet Police Department said Stolinsky had roots there.

Mount Juliet Clocktower in Blue.jpg
The clocktower in Mount Juliet lit up in blue in Detective Sgt. Stolinsky's honor.

Stolinsky was a long-time member of LPD. He had served with the department for 20 years, joining in 2001.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap