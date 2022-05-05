La Vergne woman survives death twice, but now faces a bigger challenge: paying the medical bills

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — By her own account, Brittney Simpson shouldn't still be here. In her 26 years on earth, she's cheated death, not just once, but twice.

"I’ve been through a lot in life," said Brittany.

Brittney was driving just a block from her house when it happened. She had a debilitating seizure, taking her car and life off track.

"I hit a tree, but I had no sign it was coming on," said Simpson. "I’ve got a lot of stitches and scars."

"It was traumatizing for me to see that my daughter was in that shape," said her mother Tonya Simpson.

Brittney spent 30 days in the hospital with her legs shattered and her arm broken, but not her spirit.

"For me personally, faith gets me a long way, prayers get me a long way, I’ve seen it," said Brittney.

Brittney's seen it before, because this isn't the first time this family's prayers have been answered.

Back in 2008, a 12-year-old Brittney was playing in the yard with a 10-year-old neighbor, when he got his hands on a gun and shot her.

"The bullet went through the right side of my head, I was unresponsive and I had to be life-flighted to the hospital," Brittney remembered.

It took a lot of rehabilitation and a little reassurance from her mother, but NewsChannel 5 cameras were there when Brittney returned to school and her normal life.

"We know how hard this is for you, but you know what, when it gets challenging, just say thank you Lord, and remember you are a miracle," Tonya said back in 2008.

Yet the bullet still left its mark.

"My left hand is still contracted to this day," said Brittney. "Constant seizures, just the downfall of it. Nothing I can do about it."

The kind of seizures that caused the wreck.

"There’s many nights that I cry and I get emotional and my parents just come and hug me," said Brittney.

Since the wreck, Tonya quit her job just so she can care for her daughter and Brittney's four children.

"Brittney has a lot of needs right now, and sometimes I’m just too exhausted," said Tonya.

As the medical bills mount, they're now at risk of losing their home.

"But we go through it one day at a time, we just take it one minute at a time sometimes," said Tonya.

And yet, they say they also feel blessed and empowered.

"I just thank God, she’s kept here for a reason," said Tonya.

"And I’m going to get through it, I will," said Brittney.

If you'd like to help out the Simpson family, they've set up a GoFundMe page.

