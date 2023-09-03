Labor Day weekend travel tips from BNA.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville International Airport is expecting Sunday to be its busiest travel day this Labor Day weekend.

BNA said it prepared for a huge surge with 300,000 passengers expected to go through TSA. Sunday alone, the airport expects 40,000 travelers to come through as people go out of town for a last-minute summer vacation.

Here are some tips BNA offers to passengers:



Get there early. Give yourself plenty of time to park, check in, and walk to your gate. Construction around the airport can slow things down and you can expect heavy traffic with this many people traveling.

There are 6 parking options to choose from and you can check their availability ahead of time on BNA's website.

To keep the security line moving, make sure you have your boarding pass and I.D. or passport ready to be checked.

Double check your bag to make sure all of your liquids are under 3.4 ounces.

If you have a water bottle, pour that out before getting in line and you can refill it once you get to the other side.

TSA also has a full list on their website of what items should be checked and what can go in your carry-on. TSA recommends checking a bag if you can, but if you bring a carry-on, make sure it is organized.