Lack of rain impacting pumpkin crops for farmers in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With some great fall weather in the forecast this weekend, Tennesseans may have a pumpkin patch on their list of things to do.

Things may look a little different this year when you get there though.

Keith Boyd — of Boyd's Pumpkin Patch — said the lack of rain this year has reflected in fields all across the mid-state, with farmers reporting smaller than usual yields of pumpkins.

Traditionally, Boyd says each weekend leading up to Halloween sees a bigger crowd at his farm. But this year, with a smaller crop, he suggests a trip to the pumpkin patch sooner rather than later.

"Maybe buy it a little early and take good care of it," Boyd said. "Setting it out in the sun on concrete against a brick wall shortens the life, but if you keep it shaded and cooler, it'll last much longer."

Boyd says he's been able to keep prices for his customers the same, despite the smaller crop, and higher prices that he's stomaching.