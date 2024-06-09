Lainey Wilson Inducted into Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Already in 2024, Lainey Wilson has been named the ACM Awards ‘Entertainer of the Year and 'Female Artist of the Year,' now she can add a Grand Ole Opry induction.

Friday night Wilson was officially inducted into the Opry. The ceremony was a surprise highlight for the sold-out audience, featuring Opry members Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

"There can never be too many women at the Grand Ole Opry," Yearwood said. "When I think about the future of country music, I know with you in it we are going to be ok." Brooks echoed this sentiment, saying, "I would say I’m so happy for you, but I’m so dang happy for the Grand Ole Opry. I really am. It’s just really rare that you find somebody at your age that already gets it."

"Honestly, it feels like the biggest night of my life," Wilson said. "This feels like the stamp of approval from everybody that stood right here." She invited her family to join her on stage, emphasizing their role in her journey, saying, "I want my family to be up here because this is theirs too."