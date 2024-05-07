Watch Now
Lainey Wilson is set to open up a new Downtown bar this summer!

FILE - Lainey Wilson performs during Marty Stuart's 19th Annual Late Night Jam in Nashville, Tenn., on June 8, 2022. Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bar is coming to Broadway! Lainey Wilson is set to open "Bell Bottoms Up" this summer!

The three-story bar will be on Third Avenue South where FGL House used to be.

It'll have two stages, four bars and a rooftop level with a 70s western aesthetic. We're told some of the bar's food will have a Cajun influence noting Wilson's Louisiana upbringing.

“I’m so excited to announce Bell Bottoms Up, which will be opening later this Summer,” said Wilson. “I’ve always wanted to create a destination for all my fans to visit and create new memories at, in the heart of Country music city. So, to have a permanent destination in Nashville, is such a dream come true. I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home.”

Bell Bottoms Up is scheduled to open this summer.


