Watch Now
News

Actions

Lainey Wilson is set to take the Grand Ole Opry tonight and you can still get tickets!

Fresh off her performance at Ascend and the opening of her new honky tonk, Lainey Wilson has another big feather to add to her cap!
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 07, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fresh off her performance at Ascend and the opening of her new honky tonk, Lainey Wilson has another big feather to add to her cap!

Tonight she'll officially join the Grand Ole Opry!

The Grammy Award Winner was surprised with the invitation last month by Opry member Reba McEntire on NBC's The Voice. She made her Opry debut on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

The show starts at 7 p.m. tonight. There are still tickets available.

Wonder Woman; school celebrates beloved teacher living with brain cancer

I think we can all remember our favorite teachers. In so many ways they leave an imprint on our lives. Get your tissue ready for Forrest Sanders' story on Ms. McMurray. She has poured so much into her students, and they are returning the love when it's needed most.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community