Lainey Wilson is set to take the Grand Ole Opry tonight and you can still get tickets!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fresh off her performance at Ascend and the opening of her new honky tonk, Lainey Wilson has another big feather to add to her cap!

Tonight she'll officially join the Grand Ole Opry!

The Grammy Award Winner was surprised with the invitation last month by Opry member Reba McEntire on NBC's The Voice. She made her Opry debut on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

The show starts at 7 p.m. tonight. There are still tickets available.