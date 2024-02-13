Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church: 156 Years of Faith, Resilience, and Equality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the heart of Antioch, a beacon of faith has stood tall for 156 years. Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church — founded by recently freed slaves from nearby plantations.

Rev. Bruce Maxwell, the current pastor and a descendant of the church's founders, reflects on his family's legacy.

"My family in particular came from what is known as where Overton High School is. That plantation is where my great-great-grandfather was freed from," he shares.

The church's roots trace back to 1868. Initially gathering under the an oak tree, the congregation faced segregation in worship but encountered no direct threats, Maxwell said. All meetings, including ministry and political discussions, took place there.

Over the years, Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church has experienced adversity, including the destruction of its building by a tornado in 1917. Undeterred, they continued to grow, with Rev. Samuel Henry Simpson leading the congregation to new heights during the civil rights movement.

"What the African American community was asking for and demanding was equality," Rev. Maxwell affirms.

Despite the challenges, the church played a pivotal role in promoting unity and justice.

In 1976, Rev. Bruce Maxwell assumed leadership, guiding the church into the modern era. In 2003, they erected a new sanctuary capable of seating 3,000 people.

"There are so many missionary outreach things that we do as far as the church is concerned. We feed those who are hungry or help them with financial classes and management," Rev. Maxwell said.

He hopes that the lessons from the past are not forgotten.

"Whether we embrace those principles on which this country was founded and learn to work together, or we will self-destruct as a nation and be worth nothing to the rest of the world," he said.

Rev. Maxwell's personal history adds another layer to the church's narrative, as he was the first Black male student at Antioch High School when it integrated. They extend an invitation to all to join their Sunday service starting at 9 a.m.

