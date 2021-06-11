Land Trust For Tennessee hosting self-guided hikes this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Land Trust For Tennessee is hosting nature walks and educational programs in-person again as more people continue to get vaccinated. This weekend, the public will a chance to come out and have some fun.

On Saturday, they’re hosting self-guided hikes along the nature trail. They reopened Glen Leven Farm to the public again and have been hosting these events once month since February.

The Land Trust For Tennessee’s mission is to conserve the unique character of Tennessee’s natural and historic landscapes and sites for future generations. This includes protecting resources like farmland, forests, and habitats across the state.

Since The Land Trust For Tennessee was founded in 1999, they’ve protected over 420 properties across the state, totaling over 131,000 acres.

In addition to these nature hikes open to the public, The Land Trust regularly hosts scout troops and have an ongoing partnership with Metro Nashville Public Schools for students to attend field studies during the school year.

Of course, because of the pandemic, they couldn’t do that for most of 2020, so they had figure out another way to still reach students.

They’re excited to host students and their families tomorrow at the farm. You must make a reservation, and tickets are $5. You can find more information here.