Landfill to limit intake of construction debris in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A landfill plans on limiting the amount of construction debris it can accept because its expansion permit was denied.

Most of Nashville's home renovation debris and construction trash is dumped at WM's Southern Services C&D landfill off Briley Parkway.

"So two years ago we approached Metro with a plan for a modest expansion, about 17 acres to give us another 10 to 15 years of life," said Don Gentilcore, the Disposal Operations Director. "That proposal was denied by the Metro Solid Waste Board in March of 2021."

Now, they're fighting against it in court. In the meantime, they told landscapers and dumpster companies, like VaVia Dumpster Rental, that they can't dump their loads at the landfill starting Sept. 1.

"They think we’re taking steps forward with this, you get recycling and all this, but we’re actually going back to when I moved here 23 years ago and got in this business — where we’re dumping illegally and digging on a job site and burying it," said VaVia president Phillip Nappi.

Nappi said there are not a lot of options for them, and development is running rampant. Another landfill that takes construction debris is roughly 40 miles away from Nashville.

"They’re going to have to kick out haulers at that transfer station, so everybody’s going to be scrambling.” Nappi said, “Unfortunately you’re probably going to see some companies go out of business, you’re probably going to see some contract projects slow down."

Bordeaux residents don't want the landfill off Briley Parkway, according to Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville.

"This is more of an opportunity for us to get out from under the thumb of being dumped on, and being the place that holds Nashville’s garbage," Dixie said.

They've created a stink about it for years.

"We’re sorry that my community doesn’t fit into your business model, so take your trash somewhere else, find another place to go, we don’t want it anymore," Dixie said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the mayor's office, who said the city would look at other avenues.

"There is an appeal to the board’s decision pending, and while the mayor does not have the authority to override the Board's decision, he has directed his office to explore other possible solutions," spokesperson TJ Ducklo said.

