Landlord-Tenant Dispute Follows Burst Pipes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In the frigid temps, the relationship between a mid-state woman and her landlord has frozen over after her apartment was damaged.

Jessica Cole says she can't stay in her apartment after the pipes burst Tuesday night. Video she shot of the aftermath shows extensive damage to her home, with floors soaked.

But Cole says she's still getting charged rent through the end of the week from her landlords at Cedar Ridge Apartments in La Vergne, because the apartment management said initially the apartment was still livable.

They eventually settled on Cole paying for just this week's rent before she ends her lease, but Cole says she thinks even that is unfair.

"I know they're probably just doing their job, but to me it was heartless, it was really heartless," Cole said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to management at Cedar Ridge apartments for comment on this story, but they did not immediately respond.